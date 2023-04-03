M. Kraus & Co Buys 472 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RTX traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $100.60. 1,851,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.