M. Kraus & Co Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 4.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE LHX traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.06. 261,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,692. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.