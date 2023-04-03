M. Kraus & Co Sells 10,972 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $335,750,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17,252.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 267,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 266,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,343. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $147.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

