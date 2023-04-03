Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HDV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.84. 509,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

