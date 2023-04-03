MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $335,381.55 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.03 million and approximately $335,381.55 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

