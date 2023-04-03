Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 10,228,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,846,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
