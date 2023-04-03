Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 10,228,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,846,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.