Marathon Oil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 35,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 18,837 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 10.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,402,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,857. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

