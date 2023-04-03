Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.34. Marqeta shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1,323,765 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

