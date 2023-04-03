Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

