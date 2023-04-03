Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.