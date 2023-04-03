Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
