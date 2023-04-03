Mathes Company Inc. Invests $2.89 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
