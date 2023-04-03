Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 107,580 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $48.33. 455,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,252. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

