Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,325 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,646,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TLH stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $114.46. The company had a trading volume of 121,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

