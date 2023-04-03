Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. 2,104,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

