Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.11. The stock had a trading volume of 781,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,204. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

