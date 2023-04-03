Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

