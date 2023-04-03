Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 534.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.76. 137,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

