Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $8.09 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $50.17. 798,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

