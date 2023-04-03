Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $460.00. 333,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,613. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

