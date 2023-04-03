Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 28,301 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.74. 104,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,507. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $102.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58.

Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

