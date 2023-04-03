Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 37,436 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after acquiring an additional 350,610 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB remained flat at $46.15 during trading on Monday. 318,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,269. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.