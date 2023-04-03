Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,925 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB remained flat at $94.73 during midday trading on Monday. 378,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,888. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $101.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

