McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $281.73

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.73 and last traded at $281.34, with a volume of 467581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.17. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

