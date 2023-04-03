Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

