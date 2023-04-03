Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CTO Sells $10,944.36 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 17,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $10,944.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,992.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

MMAT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 23,075,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,881. Meta Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Meta Materials Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. It also provides nano-optic metamaterial technology for anti-counterfeiting security features. The company was founded by George Palikaras, Themos Kallos, and Nadine Geddes on October 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

