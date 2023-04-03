Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Methode Electronics accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Methode Electronics worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after buying an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after buying an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $43.13. 51,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

