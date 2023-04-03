MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,691 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 515,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,471,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,471,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock worth $41,881,374. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

