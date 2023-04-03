MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Glaukos by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.66. 126,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

