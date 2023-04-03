MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. 69,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,440. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

