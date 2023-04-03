MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. 341,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $252,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,118.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,725 in the last ninety days. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

