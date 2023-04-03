MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NBT Bancorp worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Raymond James started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 61,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,036. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

