MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Under Armour by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 1,767,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

