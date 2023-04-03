MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,272.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -442.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

