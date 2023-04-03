MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Natixis increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progress Software Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 180,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.