MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,957 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.61. 66,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,491. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

