MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Matson by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,785. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $116.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATX. Stephens cut their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

