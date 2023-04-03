MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FOX by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FOX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FOX by 13,591.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in FOX by 518.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 765,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. 321,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,336. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

