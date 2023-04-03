MGO One Seven LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.1% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $69.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,770.92. 33,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,819.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,104.34. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

