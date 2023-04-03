MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,818. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

