MGO One Seven LLC Invests $4.29 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,963,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,536.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 207,712 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

