MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.25. 3,683,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.