MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 6,039 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,339,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

