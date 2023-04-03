MGO One Seven LLC Sells 114,626 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,626 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 600,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,231. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

