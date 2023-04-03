MGO One Seven LLC Sells 42,657 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,657 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.39. 1,431,563 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

