MGO One Seven LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,382,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. 112,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

