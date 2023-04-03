MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.03. 627,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

