Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

