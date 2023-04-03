Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $177.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $151.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.