Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.85. 205,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

