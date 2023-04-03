monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 4%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.80 and last traded at $137.00. 43,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 711,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,057,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

